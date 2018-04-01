Caltrans Reopens Highway 1 at Alder Creek

Motorists are advised to watch for falling rocks, and Highway 1 at Rocky Creek remains closed

Caltrans reopened Wednesday evening a portion of Highway 1 at Alder Creek wiped out by a mudslide last month.

The roadway reopened to traffic in both directions at 8 p.m., but motorists are advised to continue to watch for falling rocks.

Highway 1 at Rocky Creek remains closed in both directions. Caltrans said pedestrians have been escorted in both directions through a half-mile section on one end of the slide between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

The site continues to be unstable and is an active construction zone.

Caltrans said community officials are partnering with the agency and the California Highway Patrol to provide helicopter shuttle service from the Rocky Creek area to Little Sur River Bridge. Monterey-Salinas Transit is providing limited bus service from Rocky Creek into the Monterey area.

A five-ton restriction for all vehicles may be put in place once the northbound lane is reopened.

“This is critical for all businesses to be aware of since it may preclude many motor homes, passenger buses and most delivery trucks from using this part of the highway,” Caltrans said in a statement. “As work progresses, engineers will re-evaluate the five-ton restriction.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.