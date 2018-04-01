Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:29 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Factors to Consider Before Moving an Aging Loved One Into Your Home

It's important to come up with a solution that works for everyone involved

By Tina Kreider for Right at Home of Santa Barbara | April 6, 2011 | 1:07 p.m.

As a person begins to age, family members often feel the need to help with everyday tasks that become challenging, such as meal preparation, laundry and housekeeping. Eventually, many family members find themselves assisting in ways they never expected, such as with hygiene and grooming.

This can lead to the common decision to move an aging loved one into the home of a family member. One out of four adult children lives with an elderly or disabled relative he or she cares for, according to Caring.com.

However, moving a loved one into your home may take a toll on the family caregiver, causing stress, fatigue and strained relationships with family and friends. There are additional options to consider, such as in-home care, assisted living or a nursing home facility.

“If you need help, you’re not alone,” said Tina Kreider, owner of Right at Home of Santa Barbara. “Recognizing your loved one requires additional assistance is just the first step to ensuring your loved one gets the assistance needed.”

Family caregivers should consider the following factors before moving an aging loved one into their home:

Consider your daily schedule and availability. Caring for an aging loved one is a great way to repay the nurturing love and care he or she gave to you. However, if you’re working a full-time job and caring for children of your own, it may be difficult to take on the additional responsibility of someone requiring constant assistance. Be realistic about how much time and energy you have each day to devote to your aging loved one. Also, understand that the level of care you need to provide will most likely increase over time.

Review the history of your past relationship. Getting along well with your loved one and being able to peacefully and successfully overcome any differences is a major benefit when living under the same roof as someone. However, if you have a strained relationship and have a hard time resolving conflicts, be aware that the relationship will not magically improve if you live together. If your loved one suffers from Alzheimer’s or dementia, consider whether you will be able to handle the possible personality changes that may come in the future.

Ensure your home is physically safe for an aging adult. Ensure that your home doesn’t pose any health or safety hazards. For example, older adults should ideally live on the first floor of your home to avoid stairs. If this is not possible, you may need to have an automatic stair lift installed. You may need to put in a ramp if there are stairs leading up to the front door of your house. Additional modifications may be needed in the bathroom, kitchen and bedroom. Click here for a home safety checklist.

Consider the financial impact. Moving an aging loved one into your home may become a financial burden or may provide financial benefits. Come to a financial agreement before any living arrangements are made. Consider having your loved one contribute to household costs to ease the burden. Recognize that you and your family may have to make sacrifices to make the situation work, such as using your savings account or cutting back on entertainment spending. Include other family members involved in your loved one’s care in the discussion. There is no right or wrong way to deal with finances, and agreeing on an arrangement first can help you avoid disagreements later.

Taking a broad view of the situation and determining which solution is right for everyone involved can lead to a happier and healthier family. If you decide to move your aging loved one into your home, remember to allow yourself an occasional respite from caregiving and consider hiring an in-home care agency such as Right at Home in Santa Barbara. Trained and bonded caregivers are available to provide companionship, homemaking, physical assistance, hygiene and wellness for your loved one.

— Tina Kreider is the owner of Right at Home of Santa Barbara. For more information, click here, call 805.962.0555 or e-mail [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 