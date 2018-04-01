Providence Hall Announces $15,000 Merit Scholarships

The award is open to newly admitted students who have exhibited excellence in one or more areas

Providence Hall, a college preparatory school for grades 7-12, has announced a merit scholarship program for newly admitted students.

The Providence Hall Headmaster’s Scholarship is offered to incoming students who have demonstrated a high degree of achievement in one or more of the following areas: academics, music, art, drama, Christian service, or leadership in church or the community.

The Headmaster’s Scholarship award is $2,500 per year and can be renewed annually for the course of the recipient’s enrollment at Providence Hall, provided the student demonstrates a continued pursuit of excellence. The total award may amount to as much as $15,000 if a student attends Providence Hall for six years.

“Students are powerfully influenced by the quality and character of fellow students,” said Dr. David Winter, headmaster of Providence Hall. “As we attract even more outstanding students, the entire student body exhibits greater initiative in learning, increased leadership skills and stronger personal character. It’s contagious!”

Prospective students should contact Providence Hall for a scholarship application and admission application. For more information, call 805.962.4400 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Application forms are also available at the school website. The scholarship application deadline is May 1.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.