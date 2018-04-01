Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:25 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

SBCC’s Serban Appointed to U.S. National Commission for UNESCO

The college president is selected for the post by Secretary of State Clinton

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | April 6, 2011 | 4:27 p.m.

Dr. Andreea Serban
SBCC Superintendent/President Dr. Andreea Serban has been appointed to the U.S. National Commission for UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific, Cultural Organization) by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Serban, who is president of the Board of Directors for the California Colleges for International Education, is the only community college representative among the commission members who come from a variety of backgrounds, including nongovernmental organizations, federal, state and local governments, and at-large members.

The U.S. secretary of state selects members to the commission from received nominations after an extensive screening process.

The U.S. National Commission for the UNESCO is a federal advisory committee to the U.S. Department of State that supports worldwide humanitarian development and values by coordinating efforts and delivering expert advice from the federal, state and local governments and from nongovernmental organizations on issues of education, science, communications and culture.

“I am very excited about being part of this commission,” Serban said. “We are living and working in an increasingly global world. One of our goals at SBCC is to ensure that students have the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values to compete in an international marketplace and as citizens of the world. I believe in the core tenet that led to the formation of UNESCO after World War II, which is that collaboration among nations through education, science and culture remains a cornerstone of a peaceful world. I look forward to contributing to this fundamental belief from the community college and higher education perspective.”

“I’m delighted with this appointment,” said Dr. Peter Haslund, president of the SBCC Board of Trustees. “This is a major achievement and an honor to both Dr. Serban and SBCC in that it illustrates our ongoing commitment to be a part of an educated global community.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
