Bill Macfadyen: Executive Editor Tom Bolton Won’t Be Ducking Hawk-Like Coverage

Best of Noozhawk 04.06.12 also follows SBCC's search for a president, a new Courtyard by Marriott, a construction conundrum, and Mr. Santa Barbara, Larry Crandell

What were you reading on Noozhawk this past week?

1. Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Welcomes Tom Bolton as Executive Editor

A hawk appears so effortless when it’s soaring high in the sky. Back on the ground, Noozhawks look more like ducks do from underwater. Our legs are paddling furiously!

With Tom Bolton’s arrival as executive editor, we expect Noozhawk will soon reach a happy medium in which we’re still running — hard — after news but we’re more organized and strategic about how we’re approaching our coverage opportunities. The Web has a voracious appetite and our small team has done a remarkable job feeding it in what is, essentially, a 24-hour news cycle. Now in our fifth year, we have a pretty good idea of what our readers want and expect, and we know what it will take for us to deliver it.

Tom joins an already strong staff of managing editor Michelle Nelson, news reporters Lara Cooper and Giana Magnoli and business reporter Alex Kacik. For me, it’s also a happy reunion with a longtime friend, colleague and boss ... and my co-founder at the late South Coast Beacon. Tom is one of the most respected journalists on the Central Coast and he’s already brought an accelerated sense of urgency to our reporting. Readers have noticed as our site traffic is up substantially. You’ve got to play to win.

On the same day that we announced Tom’s addition, Noozhawk also unveiled our new Nonprofit Calendar and Nonprofit Jobs Board.

The calendar, which was made possible by the Santa Barbara Foundation and is sponsored by Deckers Outdoor Corp., is open to any type of local event as long as it benefits a nonprofit organization. Registration is required. Click here for the calendar or click here to register.

The jobs board, which replaces the temporary jobs listings we launched last year, operates on the same principle as the calendar and also requires registration. Click here for the jobs board or click here to register.

Both features enhance Noozhawk’s ongoing involvement in Santa Barbara County’s nonprofit community and we’re excited to be able to offer them. Check them out.

2. SBCC Names Four Finalists for Superintendent/President Position

SBCC has narrowed its search for a new president to four finalists, with the head Vaquero expected to start the job July 1. Noozhawk staff writers Lara Cooper and Giana Magnoli teamed up to quickly track down information about the candidates: Lori Gaskin, Willard Lewallen, Eloy Oakley and David Viar.

Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation, and Dean Nevins, an SBCC professor and president of the Academic Senate, are co-chairing a 16-member search committee. Public forums with the candidates are scheduled for April 13 and 19 on campus.

Former President Andreea Serban was dismissed by SBCC trustees last summer, with Jack Friedlander serving as acting president in the interim.

Responding to an issue related to Serban’s sacking, the state Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges has found the trustees to be out compliance with accreditation standards. The school has one year for a reset.

3. New Marriott Hotel Taking Shape in Goleta

After what seemed like an eternity to get started, construction is well under way on a new Courtyard by Marriott that is expected to open in August at 401 Storke Road in Goleta, near Camino Real Marketplace and Girsh Park, Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik reported April 3. The $28 million, 106-room hotel is a joint venture of R.D. Olson Development and Wynmark Co., developer of Camino Real Marketplace.

4. Licensing Board Cites Melchiori Construction for Failure to Pay Subcontractors

A bitter dispute between Melchiori Construction Co. and subcontractors that worked on Santa Barbara County’s new Emergency Operations Center has burst into the open with the Contractors State License Board citing the company for failure to timely pay a subcontractor. Melchiori attorney Kristine Mollenkopf told Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper that the company has appealed the citation.

The Santa Barbara company served as the general contractor on the Emergency Operations Center at 4408 Cathedral Oaks Road next door to county Fire Department headquarters. According to county records, subcontractors on the project are owed $837,000.

5. Larry Crandell Gets a Naming Opportunity All His Own at New Nonprofit Center

Those who know Larry Crandell know he’s never at a loss for words. And he didn’t disappoint at the April 5 dedication of the new Larry Crandell Nonprofit Center. His momentary silence at the unveiling of his sign was not an indication of surprise but more for comedic effect — a Crandell hallmark.

The Hutton Parker Foundation honored Mr. Santa Barbara — on his 89th birthday, no less — by renaming the three-story building it owns at 1528 Chapala St. Thanks to the foundation’s generosity and foresight, more than a dozen nonprofit organizations call the place home. Thanks to Crandell, tens of millions of dollars have been raised over the last 50 years for Santa Barbara’s nonprofit community.

Crandell’s commitment to philanthropy is truly impressive. Less well known is his interest in and encouragement of fledgling entrepreneurs like myself. His enthusiastic mentorship over the years has been inspiring and invaluable, and I can only hope to one day have a similar opportunity to pay it forward.

Happy birthday, Larry.

• • •

Noozhawk was launched in 2007 to provide Santa Barbara County with a fresh, trusted source for local news. Every day, our experienced staff of professional journalists provides unmatched breaking news and in-depth reporting on the issues that matter to our community. You can come to us on the Web or we’ll go to you and your inbox, at 4:15 a.m. daily.

A sustainable Noozhawk requires support from a number of different sources, including our community of readers. If you value Noozhaewk and want to see it continue to provide a vital forum for the community, please consider becoming a Noozhawk supporter as a member of our Hawks Club — or provide a one-time donation.

Click here to make a donation online, or mail your check to Noozhawk, P.O. Box 101, Santa Barbara 93102. Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to set up recurring credit-card transactions through our PCI-compliant payment gateway. Personal contributions to Noozhawk are not deductible as charitable donations.

Thank you for your support.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.