Sightings of Large Black Bear Reported in Montecito

Sycamore Canyon Road resident and her daughters watch as the bear walks through their yard toward a chicken coop

The Montecito Fire Protection District fielded several reports Friday morning of a large black bear sighted in the Sycamore Canyon, Cowles, Arcady and Knapp areas.

Sycamore Canyon Road resident Luann Caesar said she and her daughters got a firsthand view of the black bear about 6:45 a.m. Caesar’s daughter first spotted the bear out the family’s back door, and Caesar said she and her other daughters rushed to have a look. The family put in a 9-1-1 call as they watched the bear walking through the yard toward their chicken coop.

“We were panicked that the bear was going to go after our chickens, but surprisingly it basically ignored them and the box of food that is stored nearby,” she said.

Caesar said she had never seen a bear before and didn’t know if it was an adult, “but it definitely was larger than a cub.”

After circling the yard, the bear disappeared behind the coop, and Caesar suspected it may have wandered into a neighbor’s yard on Cowles Road.

The last report of a bear sighting came in about 7 a.m. near Arcady/Knapp, Montecito Fire officials said.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the areas with the California Department of Fish and Game to “locate and deal with the bear,” authorities said mid-Friday.

Cold Spring School was notified and planned to take action to ensure students were safe, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone who sees a bear in the area is asked to call 9-1-1 and not attempt to frighten it away, as bears will usually leave the area on their own if left alone, according to officials.

