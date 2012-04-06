Buynak & Fauver Law Firm Makes It Look Easy to Be ‘Green’

Santa Barbara’s leading business law firm, Buynak & Fauver LLP, prides itself on being “green” — from the basic design of its offices to using only organic, fair-trade food and drink and recycling.

“It’s good business and creates a healthy, beautiful and efficient environment to practice law,” partner Michael Fauver said.

Located in the heart of Santa Barbara, the firm’s basic footprint allows for minimal environmental impacts. The building is on the fourth floor of the historic El Paseo building, and the space is surrounded by porches and balconies adorned with plants. Little to no heating and air conditioning are necessary — just open one of the 24 doors for a cool, ocean breeze.

“As a certified Green Business of Santa Barbara County, we have reduced not only our own office’s need for heating and air conditioning, but also for the whole El Paseo building,” partner Tim Buynak said. “And due to our effort, our landlord has actually turned off the building’s boiler for most of the year.”

Efficiency is at its utmost among team members, as the office is designed as an open bay for easy teamwork with few dividing walls. The counters are made from recycled paper (paper stone), the drapes from organic cotton, the flooring is bamboo and organic, zero-VOC and low-odor paints are used, and cabinetry is locally made from harvested, sustainable wood. Natural light fills the space, with automatic light dimmers to minimize use of electricity.

Food scraps are collected for composting at a local organic farm. Employees participate in a ridesharing program and are provided with locker and bike rooms. The team enjoys biking, walking and riding together.

At Buynak & Fauver LLP, we are always attempting to find new, improved ways to make our environment better — for ourselves, for our clients and for the betterment of our world.

Click here for more information about the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.

— Kristine Maday is marketing and conference services coordinator for Buynak & Fauver LLP.