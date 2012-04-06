Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Seeks Advisory Council Applicants

NOAA’s Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants for 11 seats on its advisory council, which ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent.

The sanctuary is accepting applications for Recreational Fishing member and alternate, Tourism member and alternate, Education member and alternate, Chumash member and alternate, Public at large alternates (two) and Business alternate.

Candidates are selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources. Applicants who are chosen as members should expect to serve two-year terms.

The advisory council consists of 42 voting representatives representing a variety of public interest groups and county, state and federal agencies.

Applications are due April 20. For more information, contact council coordinator Michael Murray at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.884.1464. Application kits can be downloaded from the sanctuary’s website.

The Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary was designated in 1980 to protect marine resources surrounding San Miguel, Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, Anacapa and Santa Barbara islands. The sanctuary spans about 1,470 square miles, extending from island shorelines to six miles offshore, and encompasses a rich diversity of marine life, habitats and historical and cultural resources.

The NOAA’s mission is to understand and predict changes in the Earth’s environment, from the depths of the ocean to the surface of the sun, and to conserve and manage our coastal and marine resources.

— Michael Murray represents NOAA’s Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.