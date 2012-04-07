Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:05 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

D’Penguineers Tied for Lead After First Day of Regional Robotics Competition

Dos Pueblos Team 1717 overcomes early obstacles and finishes strong, earning Innovation in Control Award Award

By Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Public Relations & Event Reporting Team | April 7, 2012 | 1:48 a.m.

Since Dos Pueblos High School’s Team 1717, won the Long Beach Regional finals less than a month ago, the D’Penguineers have been fine-tuning their code in preparation for the Central Valley Regional, which began Friday.

During the period between the two regional competitions, Team 1717’s drivers practiced nonstop, honing their strategy and refining their skills, while programmers and mechanical teams enhanced the robot to maximize its capabilities.

This year’s challenge for FIRST Robotics teams is Rebound Rumble, a game composed of a unique combination of elements from previous FIRST games. Rebound Rumble is played by two competing alliances on a 27-foot-by-54-foot field divided by a 4-inch-tall by 6-inch-wide barrier. Three bridges are located in the center of the field — one for each alliance and a “coopertition bridge.”

The purpose of this year’s game is to score as many baskets as possible within the two-minute time frame. The first 15 seconds of the game make up the “hybrid period,” during which robots must operate on pre-programmed instructions without interference from drivers. Bonus points are awarded for any baskets scored during this time. The drivers then step forward and take control for the remainder of the game, called the “teleoperated” period.

During the last 30 seconds of the game, alliances may attempt to balance one or more robots on their designated bridges, earning them points for their team, or “coopertate” on the center bridge, awarding both alliances points to raise their chances of a high seeding for the final rounds.

On Thursday, the D’Penguineers spent the day in the pit, updating their robot with the new components that had been developed after the last regional and implemented on the practice bot. Team 1717’s robot, Lindsay Rose, named after a teammate who tragically passed away, was then wheeled out to participate in the practice matches, during which Team 1717 lost only a single match. During the team’s last match of the day, the robot’s shooter broke and the team scrambled to repair it, managing to fix the damage before the qualifying rounds.

The qualifying rounds began with a dramatic win for the D’Penguineers. Although the Lindsay Rose was the target of defensive measures by the opposing alliance, Team 1717 easily overcame its competition by shooting accurately from the key — a safe zone in Rebound Rumble. The team’s alliance partner pitched in to “coopertate” with the opposing alliance, securing another two qualification points to contribute to the D’Penguineers seeding. The final score, a definitive 62-6, set the tone for a victorious streak in the qualifying rounds.

The next two matches continued in a similar vein, with sweeping victories of 54-13 and 44-24. Team 1717 and its alliance partners implemented a new strategy during the initial rounds — one alliance partner would feed balls into our robot during the hybrid period. This strategy aims to take advantage of the Lindsay Rose’s superior shooting accuracy to secure the additional points given to baskets scored during the hybrid period.

The fourth match presented serious setbacks. The D’Penguineers played excellent offense, scoring 50 basket points. However, our alliance partners, mistaking the opposing alliance’s bridge for our own, repeatedly fouled while attempting to climb it. In the stands, Team 1717 and its supporters watched in horror, calling down to the drivers of our alliance teammate in an attempt to alert them to their mistake.

At the close of the match, the fouls totaled 63 points and Team 1717’s alliance was defeated 56-65. However, the Lindsay Rose successfully “coopertated” with a member of the opposing alliance, earning both alliances’ two qualification points and ending the match on a positive note. Remaining unfazed, the D’Penguineers made a strong recovery in the next match, winning 55-15 against the current No. 1 seed, despite strong defense presented by the opposing alliance.

The next three matches were victorious as well, with solid wins of 73-38, 77-40 and 65-26. The team finished out the day tied for first seed and has high hopes for the regional finals.

The day was topped off when Team 1717 was awarded the Innovation in Control Award. This award, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, celebrates an innovative control system or application of control components — electrical, mechanical or software — to provide unique machine functions.

» Click here for more information on the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.

» Click here for more information on the DPEA Foundation. Click here to make an online donation.

— The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Public Relations & Event Reporting Team includes Jeff Gau, Chloe Warinner, Justin Morris, Sepideh Parhami, Vy-Luan Huynh, Phillip Hodgson, Parker Olson and Danielle Tisdale.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 