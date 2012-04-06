First-Ever Lompoc Earth Day Celebration Set for Saturday

The first Lompoc Earth Day Celebration will be held from 1 to 11 p.m. this Saturday, April 7 at the White Oaks Hotel in Vandenberg Village.

The event will include Earth-friendly crafts, food, demonstrations and projects, presentations, films and live entertainment — outdoors and indoors.

The free event is organized by Joel Marshall with the Village Farmers Market Association.

The “Sustainable Planet & The Total Vantage Point” presentation is sponsored by the Environmental Education Group, FD3 and Green2Gold, and will begin at 2 p.m. in the hotel. Expert speakers will be Lielle Arad, global director of public affairs for FD3, chairwoman of EEG’s International Advisory Board, member of the Board of Responsibility for EEG and mother of two.

Also speaking will be Alan Tratner, former professor of environment and energy who was involved in the founding of the original Earth Day in 1970 and is the international director of Green2Gold Incubators and Workshops, is an inventor and entrepreneur who has appeared in major media and is a finalist for the induction into the International Green Industry Hall of Fame this May.

“There is no better occasion to host a communitywide event that honors the Earth and spreads the word about Earth-friendly practices than Earth Day,” Marshall said.

— Lielle Arad represents the Lompoc Earth Day Celebration.