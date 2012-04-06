Highway 246 Paving Begins Monday Near Santa Ynez High School

Caltans crew will perform grinding and paving work through Friday

A project to grind and pave Highway 246 near Santa Ynez Valley Union High School will begin Monday, April 9.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control with flaggers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the following locations:

» The intersection of Highway 246 and Meadow Vale Lane on Monday

» The intersection of Highway 246 and Refugio Road on Tuesday.

» The driveways at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School (on spring break) on Wednesday.

» The intersection of Highway 246 and Quail Valley Road on Thursday.

» The intersection of Highway 246 and Via Juana Road next Friday, April 13.

This project will be performed by the Caltrans maintenance team. The California Highway Patrol will be on site to ensure the safety of motorists and highway workers. Motorists should expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.