Juvenile Hall Staff Members Thwart Attempted Murder

Inmate from Lompoc allegedly tried to kill is cellmate by strangling him with a bed sheet

Two staff members at the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall battled Thursday with an inmate from Lompoc who was trying to kill his cellmate, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The inmate, who was not identified because he is a minor, attempted to strangle his cellmate with a bed sheet shortly before 2:30 p.m., police Lt. Dan Ast said.

A staff member heard the victim gasping for air, and observed the attack occurring. Other staff members arrived to assist, and eventually subdued the attacker with pepper spray, Ast said.

The victim, who lost consciousness, was not seriously injured in the attack, Ast said. No staff members were reported injured.

The inmate will be charged with attempted murder, Ast said.

