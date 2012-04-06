Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:14 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Open Alternative School Hosting Homegrown 2 Benefit Party, Auction

Purchase drawing tickets early for a chance to win an Ooty's scooter and other prizes

By Nancy Black for Open Alternative School | April 6, 2012 | 3:34 p.m.

The Homegrown 2 Benefit Party and Silent Auction for Open Alternative School will rock the house from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 14 at La Casa de la Raza. Tickets are $20 adults and $10 for children, and will be available at the door.

Wine and a scrumptious list of catered appetizers and desserts will be served, including stuffed mushrooms, tomato bisque shots and artisan pizza, with luscious salads, hummus and even a chocolate fountain.

Live music includes OAS teacher Sam Adams, Sean McCue, Jesse Rhodes and Childcare Bob’s band, Santa Barbara Flash Mob. Fun for kids will include a Kid’s Dance Party with DJ Adkishin and dance lessons provided by Studio B.

Silent auction treats look fabulous, so come prepared to bid — with plenty of fantastic donations including an autographed episode script by cast members from the hit show Glee, and a helicopter ride over Santa Barbara, plus a scooter donated by Ooty’s Scooters. There are lots of very affordable auction items as well, donated by local families and businesses.

Prize drawing tickets will be $5 each — that’s a chance to win a beautiful scooter for around the price of a gallon of gas! Tickets will be available at the Saturday farmers markets downtown between now and the event, as well as the Santa Barbara High School swap meet.

For more information or to buy drawing tickets, click here for the OAS Homegrown 2 Benefit’s Facebook page or call Open Alternative School at 805.683.3127.

— Nancy Black represents Open Alternative School.

