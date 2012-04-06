Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:17 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Freeman Gosden Jr. Joins Board of Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association

He brings 35 years of marketing experience to the position

By Genesis Lopez for the Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association | April 6, 2012 | 12:42 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association is pleased to announce Freeman Gosden Jr. as a new board member.

Gosden has 35 years of marketing experience. He is responsible for the creation of the airline frequent flier concept and computer personalized children’s books.

As vice chair of the Direct Marketing Association, he taught at more than 130 colleges and corporations to students including Steve Jobs and other corporate leaders. Gosden’s book on direct marketing has sold more than 100,000 copies and is published in four languages. He sold his company, SHG, to Interpublic and grew it from 16th to third-largest direct marketing firm in the world, with 32 offices in 14 countries.

Gosden is a graduate of Princeton University. He and his wife, Dorothy, reside at Casa Dorinda.

Gosden can be seen around town pedaling his tricycle; he recently logged 34,000 miles on it.

The Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association is celebrated for its unique ability to deliver brilliant orchestral concerts while maintaining a strong commitment to education and community engagement, through the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony and other programs for youth.

Click here for more information about the 2011-12 season.

— Genesis Lopez for the Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 