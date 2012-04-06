Freeman Gosden Jr. Joins Board of Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association

He brings 35 years of marketing experience to the position

The Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association is pleased to announce Freeman Gosden Jr. as a new board member.

Gosden has 35 years of marketing experience. He is responsible for the creation of the airline frequent flier concept and computer personalized children’s books.

As vice chair of the Direct Marketing Association, he taught at more than 130 colleges and corporations to students including Steve Jobs and other corporate leaders. Gosden’s book on direct marketing has sold more than 100,000 copies and is published in four languages. He sold his company, SHG, to Interpublic and grew it from 16th to third-largest direct marketing firm in the world, with 32 offices in 14 countries.

Gosden is a graduate of Princeton University. He and his wife, Dorothy, reside at Casa Dorinda.

Gosden can be seen around town pedaling his tricycle; he recently logged 34,000 miles on it.

The Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association is celebrated for its unique ability to deliver brilliant orchestral concerts while maintaining a strong commitment to education and community engagement, through the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony and other programs for youth.

Click here for more information about the 2011-12 season.

— Genesis Lopez for the Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association.