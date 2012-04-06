Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:18 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff Brown Promotes Three Department Employees

Department honors Lt. Brad McVay, Sgt. Jeff Greene and Custody Sgt. Anthony Espinoza

By Drew Sugars for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | April 6, 2012 | 12:20 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown promoted three sheriff’s employees during a ceremony last week.

Article Image
Sgt. Jeff Greene

More than 60 family, friends and colleagues of those promoted attended the event at the Sheriff’s Training Facility in Goleta on March 29. The following personnel were promoted:

Lt. Brad McVay

McVay began his career with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department in 1985 as a reserve deputy and became a full-time sheriff’s deputy the next year.

Since that time, McVay has worked numerous patrol assignments as well as collateral duties, most notably as a veteran canine handler and POST certified canine evaluator. During his past eight years as a sergeant, McVay supervised patrol squads, a Mobile Field Force Team and more recently community based programs, such as Crime Prevention and DARE.

He developed the Sheriff’s Department’s current Volunteer Program, as well as the award-winning Project Lifesaver Program and Operation Medicine Cabinet. For the last year and a half, he has served as the adjutant to Sheriff Brown.

Greene began his career with the Sheriff’s Department as a correction officer in June 1999, when he was simultaneously hired by the Lompoc Police Department as a reserve police officer. He spent nearly 20 months working for both agencies until he was promoted to sheriff’s deputy in 2001, graduating from Allan Hancock Police Academy that same year.

Since then, Greene has worked assignments at every station, from Carpinteria to Santa Maria. He has been a field training officer and a member of the Gang Unit. He was the casino liaison deputy for the past three years, has been on the Hostage Negations Team for the past six years and has been a senior deputy since 2005.

Custody Sgt. Anthony Espinoza

Espinoza started his career with the Sheriff’s Department as a correction officer in October 1998 and within a year earned the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association Correction Officer Rookie of the Year Award.

Espinoza has been a training officer for the past 11 years. From October 2006 to January 2007, he was an acting senior correction officer, and in April 2007 was promoted to the rank of senior correction officer. In 2011, he became a member of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 

