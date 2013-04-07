Harris Sherline: Different Views on Same-Sex Marriage, with Acceptance Around the Corner

Certain words or expressions are “loaded.” That is, they are instantly recognizable but are subject to a wide range of interpretation or meaning. “Same-sex marriage” is one such term, and is currently being hotly debated by politicians, pundits and the media.

The following are just some of the headlines of articles and commentaries that have recently been published as this issue rests with the U.S> Supreme Court:

The foregoing list illustrates the wide variety of opinions being voiced about this issue.

At this point, what the court will do is pretty much an open question, but it seems that just about everyone has an opinion. Opinions vary, of course, but they seem to be largely based on religious, moral and/or ethical values — or lack thereof.

They range from “who cares” to “the society” will be destroyed if “gay marriage” is allowed to become the law of the land.

As of Nov. 7, 2012, gay marriage was legal in nine states: Connecticut, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont and Washington.

The following are some of the pro and con arguments about gay marriage (source: ProCon.org):

Pros

» It’s no one else’s business if two men or two women want to get married.

» There is no such thing as traditional marriage.

» Gay marriage is protected by the Constitution’s commitments to liberty and equality.

» Denying same-sex couples the right to marry stigmatizes gay and lesbian families.

» Gay marriage can bring financial gain to state and local governments.

» Gay marriage will make it easier for same-sex couples to adopt children.

» Pediatrics found that children of lesbian mothers were rated higher than children of heterosexual parents in social and academic competence.

» Allowing same-sex couples to marry will give them access to basic rights such as hospital visitation during an illness, taxation and inheritance.

» Legalizing gay marriage will not harm heterosexual marriages or “family values.”

» The first state to legalize gay marriage (Massachusetts) had the lowest divorce rate in the country in 2008.

» If marriage is about reproduction, then infertile couples would not be allowed to marry.

» Same-sex marriage is a civil right.

Cons

» The institution of marriage has traditionally been defined as between a man and a woman.

» Marriage is already threatened with high divorce rates (40 percent to 50 percent).

» Gay marriage could potentially lead down a “slippery slope” ending with giving people in other non-traditional relationships the right to marry (example: polygamy).

» Gay marriage is not compatible with the beliefs and traditions of many religious groups.

» People should not have their tax dollars used to support something they find wrong.

» Gay marriage will lead to more children being raised in same-sex households that are not an optimum environment for raising children. Gay marriage will accelerate the “assimilation” of gays into mainstream heterosexual culture.

» The institution of marriage is sexist and oppressive.

» Same-sex marriage has lead to increased acceptance of single parenthood and has undermined the institution of marriage in Denmark, Scandinavia and Sweden, and a majority of children in Norway and Sweden are born out of wedlock.

» Marriage is not a right. Society can choose to endorse certain types of sexual arrangements.

» Marriage should not be extended to same-sex couples because homosexual relationships have nothing to do with procreation.

» Marriage is a religious rite.

» Same-sex marriage is not a civil right.

In an article in CNN Politics, Bill Mears and Michael Pearson noted: “Forty-one states now forbid same-sex marriage, although nine of them allow civil partnerships. Nine other states allow same-sex marriage, and about 120,000 same-sex couples have gotten married, according to estimates. ... Forty-one states now forbid same-sex marriage, although nine of them allow civil partnerships. Nine other states allow same-sex marriage, and about 120,000 same-sex couples have gotten married, according to estimates. ... A CNN/ORC International poll ... found 53 percent of Americans now support same-sex marriage, up from 40 percent in 2007 ... 56 percent of the public feels the federal government should also legally recognize same-sex marriages.”

Regardless of our personal opinions about this issue, it’s clear that attitudes toward gay marriage have changed significantly over time, and we are steadily moving in the direction of broad acceptance by the American public.

