SCEEP to Give Away Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs at Earth Day Festival

Visit its booth in Alameda Park for information on conserving power and protecting the environment

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership will participate in the Community Environmental Council’s 2011 Earth Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 17 at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara.

SCEEP will be giving away a free compact fluorescent light (CFL) bulb to customers of Southern California Edison and holding an hourly light emitting diode (LED) bulb opportunity giveaway at booth No. 442 while supplies last.

At the SCEEP booth, Southern California Gas Company customers can sign up to receive a free energy conservation kit in the mail, and volunteers will demonstrate and compare how much energy it takes to power incandescent light bulbs versus energy-saving CFLs and LEDs utilizing a special hand-crank demonstration device.

At 2:30 p.m. April 16, congressional, county and city government leaders will be at the SCEEP booth to participate in the giveaways and talk to the community about energy efficiency and ways that we can work together to make good choices that benefit the environment.

SCEEP also will be participating in the Earth Day Passport program for children. Children can pick up “passports” in Alameda Park, then travel to booths around the festival, learning about solar power, wind energy, energy efficiency at SCEEP’s booth and more. After each visit, the booth will stamp the children’s “passport.” Once the children have their passports stamped by all of the participating booths, they will receive a free gift that promotes energy efficiency and green practices.

Throughout the Earth Day Festival, SCEEP will give out information on energy efficiency for residents and businesses. SCEEP will also be promoting a special Refrigerator Exchange Pickup taking place on June 4. Qualifying customers of Southern California Edison can sign up to have their old, working refrigerator picked up and recycled for free and receive a $50 rebate.

