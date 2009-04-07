Inventors Workshop International Helps Turn Green Ideas Into Practice

Local organization guides new inventors in their quest for creative endeavors that will help the environment

Taking heed of best-selling author Thomas Friedman’s call to “Invent, Baby, Invent!,” more and more inventors and engineers are turning their talents and energies to developing products and technologies that deliver clean energy and environmental solutions.

As Americans commemorate Earth Day on April 22, Inventors Workshop International, one of the country’s oldest and most respected nonprofit national inventor associations, will be saluting green inventors and expanding its programs to support inventors dedicating their talents to take on environmental challenges. Founded shortly after Earth Day in 1971, Inventors Workshop has been providing inventor help services for 38 years.

“Over the past few years we have seen impressive growth in green inventing,” said Alan Tratner, the organization’s president. “Inventors Workshop has a long tradition of working with inventors and engineers to incorporate sustainability, energy efficiency and environmental considerations into the earliest stages of invention, intellectual property development and product design.”

Green2Gold will present a special Earth Day exhibit and consumer debut of the Life Cube — a sustainably built, renewable energy-powered disaster and survival shelter — at Santa Barbara’s annual Community Environmental Council Earth Day exposition April 19 at Alameda Park.

Inventors Workshop International and its Green2Gold initiative are based in Santa Barbara. The organization has received numerous honors, and the products of Inventors Workshop members have been featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show, Good Morning, America,CNBC, CNN, the Business Radio Network, in The Wall Street Journal, Time magazine and Entrepreneur Inc., as well as numerous other television, radio and print media.

“Inventors want to pitch in and make a difference,” Tratner said. “They are a remarkable American resource. All they need is a challenge.”

Through its Green2Gold initiative, IWI works with new and veteran green inventors developing products and technologies that deliver environmental advantages. The organization provides invention help to green inventors during all stages of the invention process — from new invention concept development and testing to refining and patenting an invention idea to finding invention manufacturers and invention licensing companies to introduce newly invented products into the marketplace.

