Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:51 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Southbound Highway 101 to be Closed at Milpas Overnight Wednesday

Traffic to be taken off freeway at Milpas and will re-enter on newly reopened Milpas on-ramp

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | April 7, 2009 | 12:47 a.m.

Highway 101 commuters will see some significant improvements in the $53 million widening project between Hot Springs Road and Milpas Street this week but overnight travelers will encounter some significant disruptions.

Between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the southbound slow lane — on the right — will be closed between Milpas and Los Patos Way so crews can move the concrete safety barriers, project spokeswoman Kirsten Ayars said in a statement. One lane will remain open through the area.

On Wednesday, weather permitting, crews will stripe the new lanes. Wednesday night, the southbound Milpas on-ramp will be reopened, a month ahead of schedule. Then at 10 p.m. Wednesday and continuing until 6 a.m. Thursday, both lanes of southbound 101 will be closed over Milpas and traffic will be diverted off the Milpas off-ramp to the newly reopened Milpas on-ramp.

On the northbound side, the fast lane — on the left — will be closed between Cabrillo Boulevard and Milpas between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday so safety barriers can be relocated. One lane will remain open through the area.

As early as April 20, Ayars said, crews will begin work on widening the Milpas overcrossings. During that phase of the project, Milpas will be closed temporarily at night under the bridges with partial street closures during daylight hours. Traffic will be detoured using Mason, Quarantina and Cacique streets.

Work is continuing on the Montecito roundabout, Ayars said, with reversing traffic control required at various times as crews continue paving operations and sidewalk grading on Old Coast Highway. Motorists are advised to anticipate up to five-minute delays during the work.

Within a few weeks, crews will close the northbound Cabrillo on-ramp for up to two months to upgrade the ramp. Drivers are encouraged to use Old Coast Highway to access the Salinas Street on-ramp.

The Highway 101 Operational Improvements between Milpas and Hot Springs include the reconstruction of two major interchanges, six new or improved bridges, freeway widening, and improvements to local streets and pedestrian pathways. The four-year project is funded by Proposition 1B and $13 million from Measure D. The project is a joint Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Caltrans and city of Santa Barbara highway and local street improvement program.

Click here for more information.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 