Southbound Highway 101 to be Closed at Milpas Overnight Wednesday

Traffic to be taken off freeway at Milpas and will re-enter on newly reopened Milpas on-ramp

Highway 101 commuters will see some significant improvements in the $53 million widening project between Hot Springs Road and Milpas Street this week but overnight travelers will encounter some significant disruptions.

Between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the southbound slow lane — on the right — will be closed between Milpas and Los Patos Way so crews can move the concrete safety barriers, project spokeswoman Kirsten Ayars said in a statement. One lane will remain open through the area.

On Wednesday, weather permitting, crews will stripe the new lanes. Wednesday night, the southbound Milpas on-ramp will be reopened, a month ahead of schedule. Then at 10 p.m. Wednesday and continuing until 6 a.m. Thursday, both lanes of southbound 101 will be closed over Milpas and traffic will be diverted off the Milpas off-ramp to the newly reopened Milpas on-ramp.

On the northbound side, the fast lane — on the left — will be closed between Cabrillo Boulevard and Milpas between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday so safety barriers can be relocated. One lane will remain open through the area.

As early as April 20, Ayars said, crews will begin work on widening the Milpas overcrossings. During that phase of the project, Milpas will be closed temporarily at night under the bridges with partial street closures during daylight hours. Traffic will be detoured using Mason, Quarantina and Cacique streets.

Work is continuing on the Montecito roundabout, Ayars said, with reversing traffic control required at various times as crews continue paving operations and sidewalk grading on Old Coast Highway. Motorists are advised to anticipate up to five-minute delays during the work.

Within a few weeks, crews will close the northbound Cabrillo on-ramp for up to two months to upgrade the ramp. Drivers are encouraged to use Old Coast Highway to access the Salinas Street on-ramp.

The Highway 101 Operational Improvements between Milpas and Hot Springs include the reconstruction of two major interchanges, six new or improved bridges, freeway widening, and improvements to local streets and pedestrian pathways. The four-year project is funded by Proposition 1B and $13 million from Measure D. The project is a joint Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Caltrans and city of Santa Barbara highway and local street improvement program.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .