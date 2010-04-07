Board Ratifies Selection of Special-Ed Executive Director

Kerri Mills will replace Tom Guadjardo, who resigned after seven months on the job

The Santa Barbara school board on Tuesday ratified the selection of Dr. Kerri Mills as the district’s executive director of special education.

She will replace Tom Guajardo, who has been with the district since Aug. 24, 2009, and is reportedly leaving the district for personal reasons. His resignation was announced March 24.

Mills is the director of special education for the Santa Barbara Elementary School District.

A transition plan is being developed to provide a seamless change in leadership.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.