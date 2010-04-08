Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Turn Up the Heat on Cate

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team went from playing in freezing winds on Monday at home to desert conditions at Cate on Wednesday, and pulled off a 12-6 win.

The Rams proved quite strong in doubles, where DP took only four sets. The Chargers counterbalanced that in singles, by taking eight of nine sets.

In singles, Sasha Gryaznov lost only one game in his sweep, and Austin Cano, six. Richard Cheng, although tired after his first-round loss, regrouped mentally and physically. He persevered and prevailed through two more long sets.

In doubles, the Chargers had their hands full against the Rams — as well as their share of injuries. DP had to rearrange its doubles yet again and form new teams. Malcolm Sutton felt a twinge in his back during warm-ups and sat out.

One of his normal doubles partners, Christian Edstrom, joined forces with Peter Shao, who came out after the first round because of blisters. Sean Handley stepped in, with his sore wrist wrapped. They played efficiently, placed the ball well and lost only four games in their two sets. This new pair took the only set from Rohit Goswany and Mark Mullan. Andy Silverstein and Eric Katz also snagged two sets, taking the only set from Blake Mackail and Gregory Mak. In the third round, Kyle Davis and Sean Simpson lost a close but entertaining set at 4-6.

Spectators saw many overhead smashes and service winners. Overall, the Chargers kept their focus throughout the match, particularly when both schools remained tied after the first round and still close after the second round. Sutton and I counted games in case we repeated last year’s tied match, where we won in games.

Way to go, Chargers! Dos Pueblos, 9-4 overall and 2-2 in league, will host Arroyo Grande on Monday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sasha Gryaznov 3-0

Austin Cano 3-0

Richard Cheng 2-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Andy Silverstein/Eric Katz 2-1

Sean Simpson/Robert Laskin 0-2

Christian Edstrom/Peter Shao 0-1

Sean Simpson/Kyle Davis 0-1

Christian Edstrom/Sean Handley 2-0

Cate Singles

Chris Lin 0-3

Austin Lokre 0-3

Cam Seo 1-2

Cate Doubles

Ahmed-Bou Rabel/Jason Park 1-2

Rohit Goswany/Mark Mullan 2-1

Blake Mackail/Gregory Mak 2-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.