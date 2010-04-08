District Attorney Candidates Go Head to Head in First Debate

Joyce Dudley and Josh Lynn engage in an often heated exchange about policy, priorities and experience

An energetic political debate was to be expected Wednesday night, as both district attorney candidates have been actively campaigning in perhaps the hottest Santa Barbara County race in the June 8 primary election.

There wouldn’t be any personal attacks, moderator and former District Attorney Stan Roden said — a statement that proved untrue time and time again during the 90-minute debate between Senior Deputy District Attorney Joyce Dudley and Chief Trial Deputy Joshua Lynn.

The candidates honed in on each other’s priorities, experience and opinions on office policies — with jabs thrown in whenever possible in front of a packed house in the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery. The debate, the first in the race, was sponsored by the Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law.

Dudley and Lynn have been with the District Attorney’s Office for 20 and 14 years, respectively.

With elected District Attorney Christie Stanley unable to do her job for health reasons, the office’s lack of leadership has been a concern, Roden said.

Lynn covered for Stanley as an acting DA of sorts for months, but Dudley chose to run for the office to provide leadership to the community, she said.

Emphasizing the importance of his leadership experience in the office, Lynn said, “We don’t need someone in the position with a learning curve.”

Dudley said she has handled twice as many trials and cases as Lynn has during her time at the office.

Stanley’s recent resignation — and legal scramble to find out who would officially fill her place until the election — added fuel to the already hot political situation, and Roden asked about retaliation on the part of the winning candidate after the election.

Lynn claimed that Dudley hasn’t pledged not to retaliate, and could fire him. Dudley said she would act in the best interest of the county — and if that meant firing Lynn, she would.

The candidates were also asked about staff morale, which they acknowledged has been very low. “It’s not the same place it once was,” Dudley said.

The election results will provide consistent leadership, and getting rid of pettiness also would help, Lynn said. To help the office heal from a challenging past few years, “don’t fire anybody,” he said.

Dudley criticized at length Lynn’s work while holding a leadership role in the office, and Lynn criticized Dudley for not taking a leadership role and questioned her arguments.

Both candidates cited experience in budgets, administration and management positions — Lynn with the District Attorney’s Office recently and Dudley in her pre-lawyer days of being director of organizations such as Head Start.

As priorities go, with both budgets and caseloads, Dudley and Lynn emphasized going after violent crime, gangs and working on prevention whenever possible.

To reduce prison and jail overcrowding, emphasis should be placed on keeping violent offenders in, putting more into programs such as drug and alcohol treatment, and working to reduce recidivism through re-entry programs and prevention, Dudley said.

Lynn said that pushing cases through court faster also would help, as many inmates are awaiting trial but can’t be released because of bail agreements, which then out pushes more serious offenders.

On office policies, both said three strikes and death penalty cases had to be analyzed on a case-to-case basis.

Putting someone in prison for the rest of his or her life — or arguing for someone to be put to death in front of a jury — is always a “weighty decision,” Lynn said.

When it was the audience’s turn to submit questions, the answers turned more civil.

The candidates emphasized the importance of victims’ rights and putting time and resources into tackling gang violence and drug issues. Gangs are one of the — if not the most — significant issues facing Santa Barbara County, they said, and both would consider a civil gang injunction if pursued appropriately.

With 95 percent to 98 percent of cases involving drug or alcohol use or abuse, it’s cost effective to treat people through various programs, Dudley said.

In closing arguments, so to speak, each focused on their respective experience and dedication to the county and helping to make it a safer community.

The district attorney race — as well as all other county contests — will be on the June 8 primary election ballot.

