Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:22 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Foodbank to Host Appreciation BBQ for Agricultural Industry

Guest speaker Dr. Ann McDermott of Cal Poly will discuss nutrition and obesity

By Kerry Aller | April 7, 2010 | 7:53 p.m.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will hold its fifth annual Agricultural Appreciation BBQ from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 490 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria with special guest speaker Dr. Ann McDermott to celebrate and thank the agricultural industry for their support of the Foodbank.

McDermott arrived at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in 2007 to initiate and develop Cal Poly’s new universitywide, multidisciplinary translational research center, specializing in the study of obesity.

Previously known as Cal Poly’s Emerging Center for Obesity Prevention and Education, COPE changed its name in 2009 to STRIDE (Science through Translational Research In Diet and Exercise), a title that more accurately describes the program’s purpose.

“This is exactly what the Foodbank’s mission is beyond feeding the hungry of Santa Barbara County,” Executive Director Erik Talkin said “We want to give the children, seniors and the many working families nutritious foods so they can live healthy lives.”

Last year, the Foodbank distributed 9 million pounds of food, including 3 million pounds of produce of which 900,000 was donated by the farmers of Santa Barbara County. This spring, the Foodbank is also celebrating the third anniversary of its Produce Initiative. The Foodbank launched the initiative to accept and distribute millions of additional pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to those who need it most.

“We are very grateful for Dr. McDermott’s visit to help us celebrate the wonderful generosity of our farmers and ranchers,” Talkin said. “She understands food banking and the vital role the agricultural community plays in the amount of produce we can distribute that will help us fight this growing problem.”

McDermott serves as STRIDE director and is an associate professor in the Cal Poly Kinesiology Department. The primary mission of STRIDE is to support agencies in the Central Coast in promoting healthy weight across the lifespan.

— Kerry Aller is the community relations manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 