League of Women Voters to Host Candidate Forum

The April 29 public event will include the candidates for DA and Fifth District supervisor

Candidates for Santa Barbara County district attorney and Fifth District supervisor will present their views at a forum conducted by the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29 at the Betteravia Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. in Santa Maria.

The candidates for district attorney are Joyce Dudley and Josh Lynn. Fifth District supervisor candidates are Steve Lavagnino and Alice Patino.

The audience can write questions on cards, and the candidates will answer questions after their presentations. The league will provide a moderator and time keeper.

The public is encouraged to attend this free informational forum.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization and does not support or oppose candidates.