Milpas Street Jewelry Store Robbed at Gunpoint

Santa Barbara police are searching for at least four male suspects after an armed robbery was reported Wednesday afternoon at Joyeria Latina Americana jewelry store, 118 N. Milpas St.

One suspect entered the store at 1:43 p.m. Once all of the customers had left, three other suspects entered and announced the robbery. Two of the suspects were armed with handguns, according to Lt. Paul McCaffrey, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

He said the suspects used cords to tie up at least one store employee, then grabbed jewelry and cash. While the total value has not yet been determined, McCaffrey said the loss was extensive.

The jewelry store is equipped with a digital video surveillance system. One of the suspects tried to take the computer, but dropped and damaged it.

McCaffrey said the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction, possibly in a red station wagon and a four-door black sedan.

One suspect was described as an Hispanic male wearing a light-colored jacket. A second suspect was described as an Hispanic male wearing a white cowboy hat, a burgundy shirt with white stripes, black pants and boots. He had a prominent tattoo on his neck. The suspects spoke Spanish.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 805.897.2335.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .