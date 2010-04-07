Organic Soup Kitchen Announces Expansion Plans

The Organic Soup Kitchen of Santa Barbara held its first Easter Feast at the Veterans Memorial Building on Sunday.

During the event, founder and Executive Director Anthony Carroccio announced that starting June 1, the organization will expand its community outreach program to provide daily meals to individuals and families in need at different locations throughout the city.

It has been a vision of the Organic Soup Kitchen to launch a mobile unit into the community to reach not only the homeless, but many others who are struggling in the poor economy.

On Sunday, the Organic Soup Kitchen received the support of more than 70 volunteers from Santa Barbara and surrounding areas, and local businesses such as Peet’s Coffee and Whole Foods Market.

A steady stream of guests arrived throughout the day Sunday to enjoy a hot meal. Breakfast included hot coffee, tea, breakfast burritos and assorted breads. Dinner included chicken picatta, roasted potatoes, baked ziti, vegetables and various desserts. Community building, games and gifts were free flowing, and live music during the dinner session included the Peruvian band Pasambara.

Several public officials arrived to help serve food and enjoy the festivities, including Assemblyman Pedro Nava, Santa Barbara County Planning Commission chairwoman and Assembly candidate Susan Jordan, and Carpinteria Councilwoman Kathleen Reddington.

The Organic Soup Kitchen seeks donations to continue its mission to provide food to individuals and families in need, regardless of financial status. Click here for more information.

— Beth Bernstein represents the Organic Soup Kitchen.