Police Seek Public’s Help After Suspicious Incident at School

Two suspects in a vehicle reportedly approach a young boy playing basketball with his dad at Montecito Union School

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspicious person and vehicle seen near Montecito Union School.

About 6:30 p.m. March 30, a man and his 6-year-old son were playing on the basketball court at the school.

While the father was standing behind a nearby building, he heard someone talking to his son. As the father came out from the building, he observed a teal-colored late 1980s Volkswagen Jetta stopped on School House Road.

The vehicle was driven by a white male described to be in his late 20s to early 30s with blond hair. A female passenger was in the front passenger seat.

When the driver saw the father, he drove away. The boy said the driver asked him if he wanted a piece of candy.

The father saw the same vehicle and occupants about 10 minutes later traveling north on San Ysidro Road.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Tip Line or Sgt. Brookshire at 805.684.5405 x421.

