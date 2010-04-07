Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:20 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Police Seek Public’s Help After Suspicious Incident at School

Two suspects in a vehicle reportedly approach a young boy playing basketball with his dad at Montecito Union School

By Geri Ventura | April 7, 2010 | 8:28 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspicious person and vehicle seen near Montecito Union School.

About 6:30 p.m. March 30, a man and his 6-year-old son were playing on the basketball court at the school.

While the father was standing behind a nearby building, he heard someone talking to his son. As the father came out from the building, he observed a teal-colored late 1980s Volkswagen Jetta stopped on School House Road.

The vehicle was driven by a white male described to be in his late 20s to early 30s with blond hair. A female passenger was in the front passenger seat.

When the driver saw the father, he drove away. The boy said the driver asked him if he wanted a piece of candy.

The father saw the same vehicle and occupants about 10 minutes later traveling north on San Ysidro Road.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Tip Line or Sgt. Brookshire at 805.684.5405 x421.

— Geri Ventura is a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 