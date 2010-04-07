SBHS Alumni Association to Honor Scholarship Recipients

The Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association was founded in 1975 by a group of former students — Dons — committed to their alma mater. It has since developed into a support system for current Dons in advancing their education.

The organization’s main purpose is awarding scholarships to graduating senior. Each year, a committee of the association’s board members interviews student applicants and selects recipients for the scholarships.

The group has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships to date. Scholarships are funded by donations given by members of the association, alumni and friends of Santa Barbara High School. Some are established in memory of a family member or to honor a teacher/administrator. Graduating classes also have contributed funds to sponsor scholarships bearing their class name.

Another objective of the Alumni Association is to sponsor faculty requests for necessary teaching aids. The Classroom Assistance Program gives teachers the ability to purchase the essential tools for the classroom that otherwise would not be provided under the school budget.

Thirty-two recipients will receive scholarships at the Annual Awards Barbecue at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at Manning Park in Montecito. Also honored at the event will be 2010 Distinguished Alumni Tim Putz, call of 1963, a well-known local photographer.

Everyone is encouraged to attend this gathering of all who take pride in their alma mater — all those who believe in helping their school and fellow Dons as much as possible. For more information, call 805.969.5778 or 805.568.3758.

Click here to join or to learn more about the Alumni Association.

— Hope Hernandez is a board member of the Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association.