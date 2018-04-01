Car Kills Bear on Highway 154 Near Cold Spring Bridge

The animal reportedly suffered two broken legs; the driver was not injured

A bear was killed early Thursday morning after it was struck by a motorist on Highway 154 near the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge, according to Jeremy Wayland of the California Highway Patrol.

The bear reportedly ran across the highway about 6:15 a.m. and was struck by a BMW. The CHP responded to find the injured bear on the shoulder of the road.

“The bear appeared to have both of its rear legs broken,” Wayland told Noozhawk.

The Department of Fish and Game was notified, but the bear died before a representative arrived.

Wayland said Caltrans responded to the scene to take the bear’s body to a Chumash spiritual leader.

The vehicle sustained major damage, but the driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper