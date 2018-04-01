Cox Offering College Scholarships to Local High School Seniors

$500 will be awarded to one student from each area school

Cox Communications-Orange Coast is proud to offer college scholarships to graduating high school seniors in South Orange County, Palos Verdes Peninsula and Santa Barbara.

The college scholarships recognize high school seniors who not only have achieved success in school but who also give back to the community through volunteer service.

Cox will award a $500 college scholarship to one student from each high school in each service area.

Scholarship Application Process

All applications must be submitted through the online application process. Click here for a submission form.

The scholarship application period began Feb. 1. All applications must be submitted online by midnight on April 14. Applications are reviewed by a Scholarship Committee, made up of Cox associates, community and business leaders. This committee will select ten scholarship recipients by May 13.

Requirements

» Applicant must live in the Cox Orange Coast service area.

» Applicant must be a graduating high school senior who plans to attend a two-year or four-year college, university or technical school.

» Applicant must have a 2.5 GPA or higher.

» One letter of recommendation. Preferably from a representative of the non-profit organization or a mentor or teacher. The letter cannot be from a relative of the applicant.

» Copy of college or university acceptance letter.

» Copy of high school transcript (does not need to be official)

» Completed and signed release form. If the applicant is younger than age 18, his or her parent or guardian must complete the “Release for Unpaid Minor” form. If the applicant is 18 or older, he or she must complete the “Release for Unpaid Individual” form.



— Sarah Clark is a public affairs manager for Cox Communications-Orange Coast.