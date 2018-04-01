Five Alumni Inducted Into Santa Barbara High School Wall of Fame

The Santa Barbara High School auditorium was filled with high school students and community members on March 18 for the Wall of Fame ceremony. Introduced were five former SBHS graduates, outstanding Dons taking their place among the celebrated graduates pictured along the main hall of the school — the Wall of Fame.

Each year, the ASB Leadership Class and the Alumni Association Board of Directors select winners from a slate of special alumni. Candidates are individuals who have made exemplary contributions in athletics, the arts or community service.

Honorees for this year are John Peabody Harrington, class of 1902; Neill Wright, class of 1952; Jon Wicox, class of 1961; Alfonso Guzman, class of 1972; and Brad Hall, class of 1975.

Harrington is considered the most significant American linguist and ethnologist of the 20th century. After graduation, he attended Stanford University and UC Berkeley, focusing on classical languages as well as Native American languages and culture. Employed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 1915 as a field ethnologist, Harrington compiled data on numerous California tribal cultures.

With more than 55 years of positive influence on the youth of Santa Barbara, Wright has been a teacher and an official at interscholastic competitions. An athlete at SBHS in football, basketball and baseball, Wright was also an accomplished catcher at SBCC and UCSB. He has served on the board of the Endowment for Youth as well as other community organizations.

Guzman is credited with founding SBHS soccer. In all three years of high school, he proposed the creation of a soccer team. He was finally successful in organizing a 1972 team. Playing intercollegiate soccer for Westmont College, he won All-American honors in 1974, 1975 and 1976. Guzman praised the winning history of the Dons in soccer — a CIF championship last year plus a Southern California district championship this year.

Wilcox, active in band and glee club at SBHS, studied law at Stanford and Cal Lutheran University. Later, he returned to his roots, composing and performing music. Two bands he originally founded are Marley’s Ghost (1986) and The Rincon Ramblers (1994). He writes clever original songs and enjoys performing traditional Scottish and Irish tunes and Appalachian gospel music.

Hall, well-known as a Saturday Night Live news anchor during SNL’s early years, is also a screenwriter and created two TV series, The Single Guy and Watching Ellie. As a recent environmental activist, he stresses energy efficiency and promotes environmental causes within the programs.

This year’s five honored alumni expressed the importance of friends they made while attending SBHS, plus the guidance of the excellent staff.

To submit a nomination for next year’s Santa Barbara High School Wall of Fame selection or for more information, call 805.966.9101 x278 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Hope Hernandez is a member of the Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association’s Public Relations Committee.