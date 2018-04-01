Letter to the Editor: Learn About Smart Meters

In the name of progress, our environment is being bombarded by electromagnetic EMFs, as communication towers, transmitters and antennas are put up everywhere. Unfortunately, we are just now beginning to understand the devastating effects EFMs pose to humans, animals and plant life. According to the Kompetenz Initiative, prolonged exposure to this “electromagnetic” environment has already affected bees, plants and birds.

The sad part is that we aren’t paying attention and our government is now pushing Smart Meter technology upon us, which includes a smart grid and smart meters, both of which add radiation to our environment. In Santa Barbara County, Southern California Edison will be forcibly installing Smart Meters around January 2012, as we can look forward to workers dressed in radiation gear, replacing our current meters.

The purpose of the Smart Meter is not to supply energy. It is to watch your consumption every second, collect the information and bill you on a tiered quota basis. The difference between your old and new meter is that this government-labeled “smart” system has two-way communication. Even better, it has the capability to remotely turn down or cut off your electricity at will, without your consent. This applies to homes, apartments and businesses.

After the Smart Meter install, the next step is that we, the consumer, will be pressured to buy “smart” appliances with transmitters in them that will signal to the grid what appliance you are specifically using 24/7. If you’re over your quota during peak times, appliances, thermostats, air conditioning and lighting can be instantly restricted and rationed.

As of today, 34 cities and counties in California have stopped the installation of Smart Meters. One major reason for their actions is health concerns, as many consumers have complained of side effects from radiation, after the meters were installed. An analysis by Sage Associates released in January found widespread violations of already weak FCC limits on human microwave exposure from wireless “Smart” Meters being deployed in California.

Olle Johanssen, Ph.D., a professor with the Department of Neuroscience at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, said that “the inauguration of Smart Meters with grudging and involuntary exposure of millions to billions of human beings to pulsed microwave radiation should immediately be prohibited.” It takes years for the Food and Drug Administration to test medicines. Why haven’t any long-term environmental impact studies been done on Smart Meters, especially on their cumulative effects?

Other complaints about Smart Meters have surfaced. Among them are safety, impact on the environment, wildlife and pets, invasion of privacy and private property rights, national security and cost. President Barack Obama himself has promised that our utility rates and bills will “skyrocket” because of this “smart” program. Farmers are already being forced to pay higher rates for rationed energy, and retailers will be next, so expect food prices to also “skyrocket.”

Fellow citizens of Santa Barbara County: To feel safe and protected, you need real information about Smart Meters from consumer advocates, not propaganda from corporations and government bureaucracies with gainful motives. Before these potentially hazardous machines are installed on your home or business, find the truth from a panel of national experts at an open to the public “Get Smart” Forum on April 28 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria