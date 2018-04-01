San Marcos Sports Teams Score 6 Academic Championships

Athletes for basketball, cross country, soccer, swimming, water polo, and track and field earn the highest GPAs for their respective sports

The winners of the annual CIF Southern Section-Ford Academic Championships were announced at the CIF-SS office Monday, and San Marcos High School was the top Athletic Department in all of CIF-Southern Section with six Academic Team Championships, and the highest rankings of any public or private high school.

The Royals’ boys basketball, boys cross country, girls soccer, girls swimming, boys track and field, and girls water polo teams all had the highest cumulative grade point averages for their respective sports and will receive banners to commemorate their achievement in a pre-game ceremony at the May 9 game of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Grade point averages are determined by grades in college-prep or higher-level classes on a 4.0 scale (non-weighted grades).

“We put a lot of hard work not only on the field but also in the classroom,” said senior Rachel Venturino, who is a member of the girls soccer team and has been accepted to UC Berkeley, UCLA and USC. “We are very honored to be recognized for our academic achievements.”

In addition to the six championships, San Marcos was also the runner up in five other sports: boys golf, girls track, boys volleyball, girls volleyball and boys water polo. Overall, San Marcos had the highest rankings of grade point averages of any school in CIF-SS, with six championships, five runners-up, two third-place finishes, two in fourth place and one fifth place. The CIF-Southern Section is made up of more than 580 public and private high schools.

“These outstanding honors are a reflection of San Marcos Highs School’s commitment to excellence in academics and athletics,” said Abe Jahadhmy, athletic director at San Marcos High School.

Dos Pueblos High School came close to matching San Marcos, winning Academic Team Championships in five sports: boys golf, softball, boys swimming, girls track and boys water polo. Santa Barbara won one championship, for Boys volleyball. Laguna Blanca also won an academic championship for boys cross country.

Each school is also entitled to name a male and female Student Athlete of the Year. Recipients of the individual awards must be seniors who have maintained a minimum of a 3.5 GPA (non-weighted 4.0 scale) in college-prep or higher courses during the past three years, in addition to earning a letter in at least one varsity sport and participating in co-curricular activities, such as music, drama, ASB, service groups, etc.

CIF-SS Student Athletes of the Year — Male

San Marcos — Johnny Manzo (4.0 GPA)

Dos Pueblos — Jacob Bartholomew (3.97 GPA)

Santa Barbara — Kane Nania (3.97 GPA)

CIF-SS Student Athletes of the Year — Female

San Marcos — Rose Koper (3.98 GPA)

Dos Pueblos — Erin Restig (3.89 GPA)

Santa Barbara — Kai Miller (4.0 GPA)

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.