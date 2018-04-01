Ladies of MYNX Find It’s Never Too Late to Start Rockin’ It

Members of the band have developed strong bonds through their love of music

It all started with her son’s guitar lesson.

Vivien Alexander was singing along with a song her son was learning when the guitar teacher asked her if she wanted to be in a band.

“Sure, I’ve always wanted to be in a band,” Alexander responded sarcastically.

But the teacher said he was serious; he had two students, a drummer and a lead guitarist, who were looking for a vocalist.

During their first session, the ladies brought out some wine and started to jam. But without a singer, the bassist and guitarist played songs from Nirvana and the Red Hot Chili Peppers that weren’t exactly easy to sing.

“Our music evolved and calmed down a bit, by no means are we professional,” Alexander said. “I guess I can carry a tune and get away with it.”

Aside from the music, Alexander added, the women started a friendship none of them expected.

Two years ago, three 40-something women started the band. Fast-forward two years and with a new bassist, drummer and keyboardist, and MYNX came to be.

“It had been all of our dreams as kids to be rock stars, and I don’t think we ever thought we’d be doing this,” said Alexander, who is also a member of Noozhawk’s sales team.

She said that although her daughter may think she’s crazy, it’s no midlife crisis. The women are playing because they love the music. She said they all started playing their instruments later in life and serve as an inspiration to many women who wish they could do the same.

“It has been inspirational for a lot of our peers,” Alexander said. “We just have so much fun doing it.”

MYNX will play with The Tearaways and The Cowsills on Friday night at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. in Santa Barbara. Members of the band said they are more excited than nervous for its semi-debut.

MYNX’s main musical influences stem from classics such as The Rolling Stones, The Who, Johnny Cash and The Beatles, but they keep up with bands such as The Black Keys, The White Stripes and Audioslave. Most of the music the band plays covers the 1990s grudge/alternative scene, but they hope to come out with original tunes soon.

“We would like to be good enough to be considered more than just a novelty, and we would like to write some original songs,” lead guitarist Laurie Dean said. “We have a unique take on the eclectic mix of covers we do that most people our age haven’t heard of.”

Alexander is a guitarist/lead vocalist, Dean plays lead guitar, Dawn Sherry plays the keyboards, Stacy Fergusson is on the bass and Donna Ezeland plays the drums.

“We have all become so close and had this amazing sisterhood between the five of us that I didn’t think was possible at this point of life,” Alexander said.

The women have slumber parties and get manicures and pedicures together. Alexander and Dean said it’s like they are teenagers.

“It has given all of us a new lease on life — sort of awakened your soul,” Alexander said. “We practice twice a week, and look forward to the highlight of our week every Monday and Friday.”

Alexander is also a real estate agent and a member of Rock Solid Realtors in Santa Barbara, a realty group with a musical flare. To form the group in 2010, Alexander teamed up with Jesse Benenati and David Hekhouse, both longtime members of The Tearaways.

“We intend to do open houses with live music to make people feel more comfortable and a more friendly environment,” she said.

Alexander said being part of MYNX and making the friends she has made is surreal.

“It’s pretty much like living a dream to be involved in something like this, this late in life,” she said. “It really doesn’t seem like reality.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.