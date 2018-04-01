Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 12:55 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

‘Unseasonably Cold’ System Moving Through South Coast

Cool temperatures, rain and wind are in the forecast through Friday

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | April 7, 2011 | 6:45 p.m.

Officials are predicting an “unseasonably cold” storm system will continue to move into Southern California on Friday.

Light rains are expected, along with cooler temperatures and gusty onshore winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms also may occur Friday. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph on the coast, but were expected to diminish later Thursday evening.

The forecast for Thursday calls for a 40 percent chance for Friday. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs near 65.

Motorists planning to travel into the mountains Friday should be prepared for the possibility of snow showers, reduced visibility and icy road conditions.

A high surf advisory is expected along the Central Coast through Friday afternoon. Breakers of 9 to 11 feet will impact exposed west and northwest facing beaches. The National Weather Service said strong rip currents and high surf will make ocean activities potentially dangerous.

