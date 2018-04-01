Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:21 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 

Steve Jacobsen: Putting Death and Taxes in Perspective

Some simple advance planning can ease the grief we endure over both

By Steve Jacobsen, Hospice of Santa Barbara | April 7, 2011 | 6:30 p.m.

While Benjamin Franklin and Mark Twain often get credit for the saying, Daniel Defoe in The Political History of the Devil came up with the common and irrefutable adage that, “Nothing is certain but death and taxes.”

As tax day is closely approaching, I’ve been pondering the relationship between these two not-so-popular topics. Here are some of my thoughts so far:

» Death and taxes are quite real and will happen for each one of us. Even if we find a way to avoid income taxes, we will not avoid sales taxes or many other taxes that permeate our society. So it is with our mortality — “none of us is getting out of here alive.”

» Death and taxes can be complicated, scary and something we often don’t think about it until we are forced to. While a few enviable folks enter tax season with all their records carefully organized and ready to process, many put it off as long as possible. The same is true with life — some enlightened souls live each day mentally, emotionally and spiritually aware of their mortality, while many of us privately assume that luck, good fortune or new advances in medicine will keep us going indefinitely.

» We know taxes are due April 15 — extended to April 18 this year — but we don’t know our own “due date.” Tsunamis and public tragedies, as well as the sudden death of friends considered “too young for that” alert us to the fact that “our time” could be at any time.

» We may get some “extensions” for both (for death, with medical intervention), but even extensions have their limit.

» Some people are determined to deal with death and taxes on their own, but many find it very helpful to get some outside help in finding the best options.

» You may get away with cheating on your taxes, but none of us can ultimately cheat death.

So putting aside some of the levity for a moment, I’d like to send out an important reminder about both death and taxes as tax day approaches. Not being an accountant, I’ll focus on the theme of wise living.

For our own peace of mind, and on behalf of people we love, it is a great gift for us to do some simple advance planning for whenever our “due date” may come. At Hospice of Santa Barbara, we offer as a free service the chance to have one of our experienced professionals meet with you and your family to help you understand what decisions you can make now that will make things much easier for the time when our life here concludes.

Using widely accepted tools such as advance directives and “Five Wishes,” this can include medical directives, preferences you have for any memorial services, plans for how you want to be remembered and what you want your loved ones to know. In addition, if you don’t have someone to assist with legal and financial planning, we have a list of reputable people we can give you. Like all of our services, we offer this without charge to the community.

Beyond the practical side of planning for our “due date,” Hospice of Santa Barbara has many resources for anyone in the community who is facing a life-threatening illness or grieving the loss of a loved one. Call Hospice of Santa Barbara at 805.563.8820 or click here.

I hope all of you get through this year’s tax day healthy, wealthy and a little wiser.

— Steve Jacobsen is executive director of Hospice of Santa Barbara. Call Hospice of Santa Barbara at 805.563.8820 for a schedule of adult and children’s groups, or to make a donation. Become a fan of Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 