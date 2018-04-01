Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

The Towbes Group Begins Construction of Single-Family Housing

Santa Maria project is expected to generate up to 150 jobs

By Bruce Beck for The Towbes Group | April 7, 2011 | 2:42 p.m.

The Towbes Group has started construction on the second phase of Lavigna, a single-family residential community and the first new single-family homes to be built in Santa Maria in more than two years.

A gated master planned community in the Westgate Ranch area of Santa Maria, the 21-home second phase follows the original 22 homes built by The Towbes Group in 2008. When completed in 2015, Lavigna will feature 118 three-, four- and five-bedroom homes with floor plans ranging from 1,200 to 2,000 square feet, according to Derek Hansen, vice president of development construction for The Towbes Group.

“The economic recession that we’ve suffered through the past three years seems to have bottomed out, and we believe it is a good time to restart construction on Lavigna,” said Hansen, adding that the median age of an owner-occupied home in Santa Maria is more than 30 years old. “In addition, construction is going to generate approximately 150 new construction and related jobs over the coming months, with the majority of goods and services being supplied by businesses right here in Santa Maria.”

The start of construction at Lavigna also is indicative of the predicted increase in new housing starts in California in 2011, another good sign for the state’s economic recovery. According to the Construction Industry Research Board, a nonprofit research center that provides statistical information on the California building and construction industry, construction of new homes in California is expected to increase 30 percent over 2010, when the state experienced the fewest number of new construction starts during the past 30 years.

Statewide, housing starts in California in January 2011 were 76,000 units higher than the previous month, still well below the 2.07 million average monthly housing starts in 2005, according to CIRB statistics.

The Towbes Group will celebrate a grand opening in July with the debut of five new model homes priced from the mid-$200,000s.

— Bruce Beck is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 