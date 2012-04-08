Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:59 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Leadership Santa Barbara County, DAWG Team Up to Spruce Up Dog Shelter

Revitalization project includes new play pens, training tools and beautification to improve a shelter dog's life

By Justin Berman for Leadership Santa Barbara County | April 8, 2012 | 1:00 a.m.

Leadership Santa Barbara County and DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) Santa Barbara are inviting the community to participate during a revitalization project at the DAWG Shelter, 5480 Overpass Road in Santa Barbara.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 14, community volunteers and Leadership Santa Barbara students will be constructing new play pens, installing stimulating training tools, and beautifying the overall presence of the shelter. The project’s goal is to improve the living and recreation areas for the dogs sheltered at DAWG and it is hoped that the work can be completed by 3 p.m. Saturday.

If you cannot attend, the public may also support this project via financial donations for supplies needed for construction and design. Donations to the shelter are also welcomed and can be made directly by mailing a check to DAWG, 5480 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara 93111.

DAWG Santa Barbara provides a safe and loving environment for dogs awaiting permanent adoption, and promotes their adoption through outreach programs in the Santa Barbara community. Most of the dogs in the nonprofit organization’s care come from Santa Barbara County shelters. DAWG’s primary goal is to reduce the rate of euthanasia in county shelters by providing the medical care and training many dogs need for a second chance at life. Click here for more information about DAWG. Connect with DAWG on Facebook. Follow DAWG on Twitter: @sb_DAWG.

Leadership Santa Barbara County is an issue-oriented leadership development program limited each year to 30 diverse individuals who are committed to civic leadership. The program is open to anyone who lives, works, or attends school in Santa Barbara County. Click here for more information about Leadership Santa Barbara County. Connect with Leadership Santa Barbara County on Facebook.

— Justin Berman is a member of Leadership Santa Barbara County.

 

