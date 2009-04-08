Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:32 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Alpha Resource Center Luncheon Raises $175,000

'Circle of Life' is longtime nonprofit's biggest fundraiser of the year

By Marisa Bourke | April 8, 2009 | 5:01 p.m.

Enthusiasm, community support and hard work came together at Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara’s Sixth Annual Circle of Life luncheon. The nonprofit organization’s expectations were exceeded in every way. Warren Hall at Earl Warren Showgrounds was alive with excitement as the 320 guests arrived for a delicious lunch. Heartfelt stories were shared of how Alpha’s person-centered services have influenced the lives of those with developmental disabilities and their families.

Dennis Miller, left, and a fan from Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara.
Dennis Miller, left, and a fan from Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara. (Kim Olson photo)

The event included performances by folks in Alpha’s performing arts troupe, and the humor and sentiments of host Dennis Miller as he playfully interacted with performers and encouraged all to support Alpha. Artwork from Alpha’s Art Studio Artists was prominently displayed, as was photographic vignettes of participants of all ages living the lives of their dreams. The community support was tremendous. We had many new faces of people just learning about Alpha’s contribution to the community and the folks we serve.

Circle of Life is a one-hour luncheon and is Alpha’s main fundraiser for the year. With the support of our generous community, Alpha has raised $175,000 toward a $225,000 goal for services that are unique and participant-specific. Many of our families expressed their thanks for Alpha’s programs, where their children, young and adult, are treated with dignity and respect, and where their gifts and talents are recognized and nurtured.

Thanks to our wonderful sponsors: McGowan-Guntermann, Circle Sponsor; Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners; Rene and Marisa Koke of Prestigious Auto Body; Robert Bartlein of Bartlein & Co. Inc.; Cherie McDaniel, Realtor; Jerry Mercer of Jerry’s Flowers; Barry, Charla and Scott Dufour; Jay Gilson of Harbor Office Solutions; Santa Barbara Independent; Manny and Siran Maldjian of PIP Printing; and Lisa Macker of Dodson Land Surveying.

We need your help in fulfilling our goal! We are concerned about the folks who need our services. If you would like to help, please go to Click here to make a donation to Alpha Resource Center’s Circle of Life campaign.

Marisa Bourke is outreach coordinator at Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

 

