Dalai Lama’s Speeches to be Aired on KCSB

The radio station will air live broadcasts of the sold-out speeches at UCSB April 24

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 8, 2009 | 8:52 p.m.

On Friday, April 24, KCSB 91.9 FM, Santa Barbara’s only non-commercial community radio station, will air exclusive live broadcasts of two speeches by the Dalai Lama from the Events Center at the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The Dalai Lama’s public lectures have been sold out for months, but listeners can tune into KCSB 91.9 FM or to KCSB’s live webstream (www.kcsb.org) to hear his lecture, “The Nature of Mind,” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and his follow-up talk, “Ethics for Our Time,” from 2 to 4 p.m.

This visit will mark the Dalai Lama’s fourth appearance in Santa Barbara. The special broadcasts are the result of collaboration between KCSB-FM, UCSB’s Department of Religious Studies, the Buddhist Studies program and UCSB Arts & Lectures.  KCSB General Manager Erin Fleming says, “We at KCSB are very excited to make this historic occasion accessible to a wider audience.”

In anticipation of the event, KCSB 91.9 FM is also participating (for the third year) in the UCSB Reads common reading experience: each weekday at noon through April 23, KCSB will air live half-hour readings from the Dalai Lama’s book, “Ethics for a New Millennium.”

KCSB offers a wide range of sounds and perspectives from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and gives year-round media training to individuals and groups who would not otherwise have access to radio resources.  Both students and non-students learn to work as radio professionals in music, news, sports, arts and public affairs.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

