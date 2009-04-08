Fighting Back Mentorship Program Needs Volunteers for Kids

Every year the Fighting Back Mentor Program partners with Santa Barbara Bank and Trust and KEYT Channel 3 to put on a “Mission for Mentors” Telethon. This year’s telethon will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Paseo Nuevo’s Center Court.

Local community leaders such as Mayor Marty Blum, Chief Sanchez, Steve Cushman and many others partner with the Fighting Back Mentor Program to show their support for mentoring through interviews and answering the phones live on air.

Unlike a traditional telethon that raises financial support, the “Mission for Mentors” Telethon asks community members to call in to pledge to become mentors for at-risk fourth-through-eighth graders in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta. Last year, more than 90 individuals called in, and the program hopes to recruit even more people this year.

Feel free to stop by Paseo Nuevo’s Center Court during the telethon to speak with current mentors about their personal experiences with the Fighting Back Mentor Program.

There is always a need for more mentors, as there are currently 52 students on a waiting list with many more waiting to be referred.

Volunteers interested in mentoring are urged to call Lisa Falcone, 805.963.1433, Ext. 105, or email at [email protected] for more information.