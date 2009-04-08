Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:34 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Noted Muslim Author to Speak April 21

Imran Ahmad is author of “Unimagined: A Muslim boy meets the West”

By Don Bushnell, Unitarian/Universalist Society of Santa Barbara | April 8, 2009 | 4:12 p.m.

   
Imran Ahmad, London-based author of the newly released book in the U.S. entitled “Unimagined: A Muslim boy meets the West,” has embarked on a 40-city speaking tour of the United States and arrives in Santa Barbara in mid-April.

His topic: How Muslims and people of other faiths can live respectfully in the same world. On April 21, Ahmad will lead a dialogue at the Unitarian/Universalist Society of Santa Barbara by telling his frequently amusing, often frustrating, story of a Muslim boy growing up in the West enduring racism but also finding love and compassion.

His tour is a response to President Obama’s call for a new era of respect and dialogue between the Muslim and Western worlds. There will be a book signing after presentation and dialogue with the audience.

Ahmad’s first book has been highly acclaimed in the United Kingdom and selected by newspapers there as one of the 10 best books of the year.  Newly released in the U.S., “Unimagined” is being described as “wonderfully funny, heartwarming, perceptive, enlightening and ironic” autobiography and is appreciatively heralded as a “memoir that isn’t miserable.”

Those who have heard Ahmad’s presentation both on his autobiography and on his travels have marveled at the good humor he brings to a serious and important topic. He will also bring his audience up-to-date on the adventures of a devout Muslim traveling over this past month from Chicago to California.
 
The evening with author Imran Ahmad is free, and open to the public at the Unitarian/Universalist Society headquarters, 1535 Santa Barbara St., at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. For more information, call 805.682.0226

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 