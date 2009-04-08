Optimist Al Turnbull Gets a Grove of His Own

Goleta community activist Al Turnbull, 90, got his due Wednesday as the city of Goleta and local Optimist Clubs renamed a grove of oak trees for him in honor of his years of community service.

The grove of 86 oaks near Stow House and the South Coast Railroad Museum, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, was renamed the “Al Turnbull Optimist Grove,” from Optimist Grove, for the service organization’s favorite member, who also helped establish the grove. City officials, members of local Optimists Clubs and Goleta Valley Beautiful were on hand for the re-dedication, which was cut short by spring showers.

“It’s always nice to recognize someone for their years of service,” said Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves.

Turnbull, 90, has been a resident of Goleta since 1988, and an Optimist for 63 years. He is also a member of Goleta Valley Beautiful, Golf Scratch League, the Elks Hoop Club and National Arbor Days. He was named the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year for 1999 and 2000.

“I’ve been fortunate to be in the right place at the right time,” said Turnbull, who offered his vision for the grove: “Next year at Easter time, there will be an annual Easter egg hunt in the Al Turnbull Grove.”

