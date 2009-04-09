Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:20 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 

Russell Collins: Reflections on the Death of a Child

There is nothing quite like the grief borne by parents of children who die unexpectedly and with no chance to say goodbye.

By Russell Collins | April 9, 2009 | 12:35 a.m.

One evening in February, three years ago, I got a call from my wife as I was driving home from work.

Russell Collins
Russell Collins

“I’ve got some very bad news, honey.” I felt my heart tighten up. “Karen is dead.”

I have a clear mental picture of the stretch of Highway 101 I was driving that afternoon, with the zoo and the bird refuge on the right, the green of the golf course sloping up on the left. The sky had been overcast all day, and it was just beginning to rain.

Karen was my niece, my brother’s shy, brilliant, beautiful 22-year-old daughter who had just returned to college in New York after a long visit with her family in Houston. I was stunned by the announcement, enough so that the moment is burned in my memory. But the far deeper sorrow I felt was for her dad.

Over the next year, I watched my brother suffer a searing ordeal, going through his personal hell of emotions. Guilt at having not having been the father he should have been. Anger at the gods for letting the chips fall as they did. Helplessness and despair alternating with sorrowful acceptance for several years after her death.

Of course, I thought of Karen and my brother this week when I heard that two Santa Barbara families had lost daughters, Adrianna Bachan and Lindsay Rose. Like Karen, they died unexpectedly, with no warning, no preparation, no time to say goodbye. There is a unique grief that visits the parents of children who die this way. They suffer not just from the loss itself, but at the senselessness of a universe in which this could happen. And at their own powerlessness: we would have done anything! We would give anything now, however painful or costly ... if we could just undo this tragedy.

“Bargaining” is what pioneering psychologist Elizabeth Kübler-Ross calls this particular kind of pain that says “if only.” If only she’d stayed one more day at home. If only the light had been red ... or green. If she’d stopped to talk to a friend, or listened to her mother, or gone to bed with that cold. If only I’d been a better dad. If only he’d listened.

“Bargaining can be an important reprieve from the pain that occupies one’s grief,” Kübler-Ross said in her final writings before her own death from cancer in 2004. “It can be a way station that gives our psyche the time it may need to adjust. It allows us to believe that we can restore order to the chaos that has taken over.”

In fact, restoring order to the chaos of grief may be the signal contribution of Kübler-Ross’ life work. She saw that there was a pattern in the way people suffer in the face of a profound loss like the death of a loved one. And that pattern has proven to have a healing effect as a tiny anchor of sanity to balance the emotional chaos. While nothing can take away the crushing grief that a parent feels, by recognizing that we are participating in a uniquely human pattern of grief felt by everyone at some point in his life, our pain feels less senseless, or at least less intolerably lonely. And there can be great comfort in knowing that our grieving has not only a beginning and middle filled with shock, rage and despair, but an ending, too, where we accept our tragic loss and move on.

Equally important, Kübler-Ross’ five stages — denial, anger, bargaining, despair and acceptance — give the people around the griever a window into her experience, a way to understand the swirl of emotions that will batter her in the coming months like a canoe tumbling down the rapids over the rocks. Comprehending these patterns may inspire added patience and compassion for the grievers, especially as their suffering extends into months and even into years.

The grief of parents can be so vast that we feel powerless in the face of it — and to some extent we are. But understanding Kübler-Ross’ stages can not only make grief more tolerable for those in its grip, it can help the rest of us be better healers as well.

— Russell Collins is a Santa Barbara psychotherapist and divorce mediator. Click here for more information.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 