California Teachers Association Endorses Williams

The 325,000-strong organization hails the Assembly candidate's record on education

By Christopher Patterson | April 8, 2010 | 8:22 p.m.

Assembly candidate Das Williams announced Thursday that the California Teachers Association has endorsed his campaign for the 35th District.

The California Teachers Association is the largest education organization in the state, representing 325,000 educators from public schools and colleges. There are several local affiliates in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

“Das Williams has a proven record in fighting for education. He believes that investing in public education is the best investment we can make for the future of our students and our state,” CTA President David Sanchez said. “That is why CTA recommends Das Williams for state Assembly. He will stand with teachers, parents and college students to restore the devastating education cuts and put our children on the pathway to success.”

“I think Das understands the idea of ‘think globally and act locally,’” said Layne Wheeler, president of the Santa Barbara Teachers Association, a CTA affiliate. “He sees what has happened to our schools at a local level. I think, being on a school board, he is in tune with that. He has better first-hand experience and is keenly aware of how cuts effect the classroom. I very much believe in Das, and very much support Das.”

As a Santa Barbara councilman, Williams was instrumental in the effort to provide free child care during the summer, expand after-school programs for local children and secure funding for the first new Youth Center in more than a decade in Santa Barbara. As a board member of Peabody Charter School, he helped craft a budget solution that avoided layoffs to certificated teachers and classified employees.

“I am honored to have the endorsement and support of California’s teachers,” Williams said. “These are the folks who work every day to put our children on the path to success, and I can’t wait to continue working with them to preserve and improve the provision of education in California. Teachers are central to our economic recovery and California’s overall competitiveness in the global economy of the 21st century.”

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.

 
