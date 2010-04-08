Daniel Petry: Progressives Plot Slow Death of Democracy

If you place a frog in a pot of boiling water, it immediately tries to escape. On the other hand, if you place a frog in a pot of cold water and slowly bring it to a boil, the frog will not recognize the danger until it is too late.

In the war that progressives are waging on their fellow Americans, and our representative democracy, you and I are the frog. Moreover, these gangsters — President Barack Obama and his supporters — don’t want you to feel like the frog. Instead, they want you to be distracted with high-impact national debates while their minions work diligently behind the scenes of regulatory agencies to incrementally erase your freedoms.

They do it under the tyrant’s guise of multiculturalism, and “we are just here to help” regulations, or compassion for your fellow man, and the Internet needs to be free and regulated, and on and on ad nauseam. One tiny regulatory rule after another — each one designed to build a neat little government box around your life.

Instead of death by a thousand cuts, it is tyranny by a thousand little regulations.

Let me say that if you promote a progressive philosophy, I consider you a threat to my freedom. If you are a progressive politician, and swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution — as one Democratic congressman recently said, “I don’t worry about the Constitution” — then you are a traitor.

It’s becoming obvious that the forward edge of the battle area is being held not by the co-opted political class, or our corrupt media, or those who suck from the nipple of their government masters, but by Americans who are actually producing something, believe in American exceptionalism and understand the power of an unfettered populace. What is heartening is that occasionally these hard-pressed citizens find support in unlikely areas.

President Obama is so threatened by the Supreme Court that he can’t help but make childish attempts to intimidate them. The problem the Golden Boy is running into is that the judiciary is on to him and has the capability to inflict grievous wounds on his regime. I spoke with a federal district court judge last week. Being a family friend, he felt confident talking to me about the anger that he and his fellow judges are feeling toward the assault they see on individual and business rights in this country.

But not all is lost. Freedom-loving Americans recently won a small victory in the war against the soft tyranny that progressives are trying to infect our nation with. The Federal Communications Commission was slapped by the judiciary for trying to slip the bounds of their regulatory leash and attempt to control the Internet.

Why have socialists chosen the FCC as a pathway for the destruction of some of our most cherished freedoms? Well, let’s look at who exactly is involved with this powerful agency.

Take Mark Lyon, the diversity czar at the FCC. He has some very un-American beliefs. He says, “Unless we are conscious of the need to have more people of color, gays and other people in those positions, we will not change the problem. We’re in a position where you have to say, “Who is going to step down so someone else can have [the] power?’”

I certainly couldn’t guess who would be making those decisions, can you? Certainly not you or me.

Then you have the founder of Free Press, Robert McChesney. This is a guy who you could surely take home to mom. He was the editor of the Monthly Review, which he has described as one of the most important Marxist publications in the world.

In addition, here is a cool tidbit that I’m sure you saw reported by the mainstream media. Free Press and McChesney worked closely with Obama during his campaign to develop his digital technology guidelines. Oh, I am so excited that a devout Marxist is working with another devout Marxist to formulate communication rules and regulations for our nation. Somewhat cool, huh?

But it gets more exciting.

Both he and Lyon are firm supporters of that lovely little Venezuelan curmudgeon Hugo Chavez. McChesney even suggested that the owner of an anti-Chavez media outlet be arrested and eliminated. This guy designed Obama’s tech policy and is directly involved with the FCC? I certainly feel warm and fuzzy all over; I even have tingles going up my leg.

McChesney was quoted as saying that “any serious effort to reform the media system would have to necessarily be part of a revolutionary program to overthrow the capitalist system itself,” and that “there is no real answer but to remove, brick by brick, the capitalist system, rebuilding the entire society on socialist principals.”

Way to go, Obama. I love the vermin you have infested our nation’s capital with.

Then there is his position on net neutrality. “We need to do whatever we can to limit capitalist propaganda, regulate it, minimize it and perhaps eliminate it.” Sounds like a threat to me.

Close your eyes. Can’t you just see firing squads by mind-numbed followers sporting snappy berets with a cute rainbow logo, wearing nice brown shirts with “Yes We Can” armbands humming the catchy tune “Umm, umm, umm, Barack Hussein Obama?”

Maybe not. But when Free Press prints a book that highlighted how the “problem” of talk radio needs to be taken care of, I don’t know about you, but that sure sounds like something the Sturmabteilung said in the 1930s as they violently harassed what they said was the “problem” of their day. Only it wasn’t talk radio personalities they were talking about. Oh, how times change. Or do they? I digress.

Slowly but surely, a number of Democrats are joining our ranks in the fight against these gangsters. You have to love Howard Stern when he says, “The fact is that these Democrats [in] the FCC are Communists. They’re for Communism. They don’t want to see companies — this is gangsterism.” He has vowed never to vote Democratic again. A little too late, but we will take you nonetheless, Howard.

I’m even hearing a number of my liberal — not progressive, mind you — Democratic friends saying that this is starting to scare them. They didn’t want this kind of “change.” They’re starting to see that ideological radicals have hijacked their party. The party of the common person and small business is now the party of total government, total union control and massive expansion of the deficit, huge tax increases and mandated requirements — with the result being the slavery of our children and grandchildren to paying down the debt.

My response is always the same. These criminals are bullies. But there is one thing standing in their way: the American people.

We just have to keep focused. We have future battles. A crucial Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court right now needs to be won and the health-care bill needs to be eviscerated. We need to do all we can to support the numerous cases the states and individuals are bringing against it. In the meantime, we need to throw up every single roadblock we can to derail this abortion of a bill.

Nevertheless, remember the story of the scorpion and the frog — here is that darn frog again. A frog was getting ready to cross a river when a scorpion came up to him and asked if he could hitch a ride to the other side. The frog says, “But you’re a scorpion. You will sting me.” The scorpion says, “No, I will not. I promise, I just need to get across to the other side.” Climbing onto the frog’s back, the frog and scorpion make their way acorss the stream. Halfway across, the scorpion stings the frog. As they begin to drown, the frog turns to the scorpion and asks, “Why did you sting me? You promised. Now we are both going to die.” The scorpion replies, “I couldn’t resist it. It is my nature. I’m a scorpion.”

The moral of the story? Socialist, Marxist, progressive, whatever you want to call them. They will always be true to their nature. It is what they are — scorpions.

— Santa Barbara resident Daniel Petry is the CEO and founding partner of Petry Direct Inc., a 20-year-old management firm that specializes in content production and marketing management. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, class of 1976, and received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado.