Elaine Abercrombie: Don’t Let Termites Bug You

Protect your home with inspection and treatment programs

By Elaine Abercrombie | April 8, 2010 | 9:42 p.m.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

It has been estimated that termites cause $5 billion in property damage every year in this country. That makes them more of a threat to homeowners than flooding, wind or even fire.

Yet, the Federal Housing Administration demands separate termite inspections only if the state or local laws require it, or if there is an outright suspicion of damage.

Termites thrive in the warmer climates of the South/Southeast and West/Southwest, but states on the East Coast and even in the Midwest have areas of high risk, too. Outside those regions, still all it takes is the right combination of warmth, food and moisture to invite a termite infestation.

As a homebuyer, you would be well advised to determine whether the home you are offering to purchase is under a termite protection plan, and to seek a separate termite inspection, even if it’s not required.

Older homes in particular may be at risk, because of the possibility of cracked foundations, but even new homes could be potential targets if the builders did not correctly perform termite pretreatments.

You probably won’t notice the little buggers until the damage is already done, so be sure to get your home into a termite inspection and treatment program as soon as possible after your purchase.

If you have any doubts about inspections, ask your Realtor for advice.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes at Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

