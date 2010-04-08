Erik Frost Appointed to Scholarship Foundation Board

Erik Frost has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Frost and his wife, Judy, moved to Santa Maria in 1989 and are active with a number of community groups.

He is a 1968 graduate of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo and enjoyed a 37-year career in secondary education and school administration until his retirement in 2003.

For the past several years, Frost has worked as a local educational consultant and as a financial aid expert with the AVID program and the California Student Aid Commission. He is longtime volunteer with the Santa Barbara Foundation (Santa Maria affiliate) and serves on the Student Aid Committee.

Established in 1962, the Scholarship Foundation inspires, encourages and supports Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of college, graduate and vocational education through financial aid advising and scholarships.

— Rebecca Anderson is the director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.