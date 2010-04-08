Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:42 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB on the ‘Move Move Move’ with Spring Dance Concert

Sunday afternoon performance will feature the work of students and faculty

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | April 8, 2010 | 6:45 p.m.

Those who enjoy demonstrations of breathtaking physical grace will want to be on the scene in Hatlen Theater this weekend when the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance presents its annual spring dance concert, “Move Move Move.”

The concert, directed by Mira Kingsley, features the choreography of advanced UCSB dance students, works by UCSB faculty members, plus two dances from the UCSB Dance Company repertory.

The program includes “Regret to Inform,” choreographed by student Catri Grisso based on her uncle’s stories of his time in the Vietnam War; “What the Water Give Me,” choreographed by student Brittany Castillo, an expressionistic response to the paintings of Frida Kahlo; “The Earth is Lovely, Too” by Mira Kingsley, UCSB faculty member and concert director; “Love, Petrushka” by UCSB faculty member Christina McCarthy, telling the story of the classic Russian ballet through the medium of puppet theater; and “The Secret Lives of Aquarium Creatures,” choreographed by student Rachel Greenblat with music by George Gershwin and Alexandre Desplat, imagining what happens to our aquatic pets when we turn the lights out.

“Move Move Move” will play at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Hatlen Theatre on the UCSB campus. Tickets are $13 to $17 and available at the door, or click here to purchase tickets online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

