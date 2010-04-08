Local Clubs to Participate in Rotarians at Work Day

Members will work with city and county officials to clean up South Coast creeks

Members of eight local Rotary Clubs in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta are setting aside April 24 to volunteer for cleanup projects in the county as part of Rotarians at Work Day.

Each year on the last Saturday of April, Rotary Clubs around the world select one-day public service projects in which to participate.

The eight Rotary clubs — Rotary Clubs of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara North, Santa Barbara Sunrise, Montecito, Carpinteria, Carpinteria Morning, Goleta and Goleta Noontime as well as the Rotaract Club of Santa Barbara — will work in conjunction with local city and county officials in the cleanup of local creeks in the South Coast. In addition, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise and its sister club, the Rotary Club of Celaya Nat Tha Hi, will perform cataract surgeries for indigent patients in Celaya, Mexico.

About 120 Rotary members will set aside three or more hours on April 24 for refuse removal to help sustain the diversity of wildlife and coastal beauty of the region.

“Winter rain runoff and accumulated trash directly affect coastal water quality and the wildlife which utilize the coastal habitat,” said Dennis Johns, a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. “The public is welcomed to join us in the cleanup effort.”

Rotarians at Work Day began in 2006 as a joint effort between two Rotary districts (one in the United States and one in Mexico). Each year, clubs around the world identify a hands-on project that all members can participate in to help their local community. Rotary has 1.2 million members in more than 200 countries. Its motto is “Service Above Self.” Clubs meet regularly to organize local service projects as well as participate in national and international humanitarian efforts.

To learn more about volunteering, contact Johns at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.966.4679.

